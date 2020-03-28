Home

Gerald Glynn Sellers
Savannah, GA
Gerald Glynn Sellers of Marysville, WA, died peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020.
He was born in Baxley, GA, on November 18, 1925 to the late Arthur Melton Sellers and Crettie Mae Lamb Sellers in the Zion Baptist Church Community.
Graveside services were held at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Baxley, GA, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 with Masonic Rites and Rev. James Minick officiating.
A celebration of life will be held in the fall of 2020.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
