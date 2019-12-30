|
Gerald Hunter, Sr.
Midway, Georgia
Gerald J. Hunter, Sr., passed away after being cared for in St. Joseph's ICU.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dara Hunter and his sons, Gerald "Jerry" Hunter, Jr., and David Alan Hunter (Charlotte Ellis Hunter). He is also survived by grandsons, Derrick A. Hunter (Tori Hunter), Kyle L. Hunter, and Trevor Burdette (Kaitlyn Burdette). He also has a great granddaughter, Natalie Hunter. Also surviving is his sister, Dianne Conley and nephew, Jamie Conley (Leesa) and niece Lisa Weaver (Roy Weaver) and their children. He was a 1963 Graduate of Savannah High School, and was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, having served in the United States Navy. For over 40 years, he worked in the insurance field during which he traveled and lived in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia before returning home to Savannah in 1981. For many years, Gerald was a member of Alee Shrine Temple, of which he served as a member of the Director's Staff. He was a former member of Landrum Lodge # 48, F. & A.M's, as well as the Scottish Rite Consistory, Valley of Savannah. A Memorial Gathering will be held 3 pm Saturday, Jan 4, 2020 in the Garden City Chapel of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, in Garden City, GA.
Savannah Morning News
01/02/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020