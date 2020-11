Gerald MorganRincon, GAGerald W. Morgan, 69, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.The longtime Effingham County resident was retired from CSX Railroad after 35 years of service. Gerald loved to hunt, fish and farm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert & Evelyn Morgan; sister, Marian Martin; brothers-in-law, Jerry Beasley & Danny Skipper; and nephew, Ellis Morgan.He is survived by his wife, Alicia S. Morgan; son, Brian Joseph Morgan; brothers, Thomas Morgan (Fran) and Charles Morgan (Ruth Ann); sisters, Louise Beasley and Sandra Skipper (R.L. Chance); and several nieces and nephews.Visitation: 10 -11 am Friday, November 27, 2020 in the funeral home.Funeral: 11 am Friday, November 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.Burial: Rincon Cemetery.Remembrances: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or Hospice Savannah, PO Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at