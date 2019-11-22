|
Gerald (Gerry) P. Carson, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Gerald (Gerry) P. Carson, Jr., left us to be with the Lord on the 30th October, 2019. Born in Savannah, GA on May 11th, 1936 to Pat and Nita Carson, Gerry always had a twinkle in his eye, a ready smile, and an open heart. The youngest Eagle Scout in the Coastal Empire Council of South Georgia, Gerry's youth was filled with gusto, adventure and tenacity. He distinguished himself in boxing, swimming, gymnastics and football.
A 1954 graduate of Savannah High, Gerry pursued an Engineer/Scientific degree and later earned a Bachelor's of Science in Building Construction from Georgia Tech, where he became an active member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Known for having saltwater in his veins, (his first job was selling his fishing catch to Savannah locals), Gerry started the "Snappa" scuba diving club at Tech, became a cave diver and avid spear fisherman. He also leveraged his gymnastic skills to become head cheerleader at Georgia Tech.
In 1960, Gerry was accepted into the Army Aviation Flight school, became a pilot and was sent to Germany. He trained with the 10th Special Forces Group and received parachute jump training there. Promoted to Captain in 1964, Gerry was awarded the command of the 10th Combat Engineer Group Aviation Company at the Heidelberg airfield.
Gerry met his wife Beth when she was on a tour of Europe from South Africa. They married in Montreal, Canada in October 1965, moved to Ft. Belvoir in Virginia and then he was deployed to Vietnam for a year of combat duty. Gerry was awarded the Bronze Star along with several air medals.
Gerry resigned his commission to fly for Pan American Airlines. Later he worked on the Cape Canaveral Shuttle Program as an engineer. He also earned an MBA and a Masters in Contracts Management at the Florida Institute of Technology and worked for Martin Marietta on the Hellfire Missile Program. His last position before retirement was with Atlas Air, a start-up Cargo airline that he helped get off the ground and then retired as their Chief Engineer in 2000.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beth; his son, Gerald Patrick Carson and his wife Laura Lee Carson, and their three children, Gregory Lee , Jenna Beth and Matthew James; his daughter Shannon Elizabeth Hauser, her husband Michael Frohman Hauser and their two children, Bryce Carson and Natalie Lynn; his sister Patricia Gignilliat and her husband Heyward and his niece Pallas Hupe Cotter, her husband Steve and their two boys, Cade and Carson.
Days before his death, Gerry was recognized for his time in Vietnam on the honor flight to Washington, D.C. Gerry treated life like an adventure and a sport and he taught his family not to fear, but to dare.
