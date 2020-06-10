Gerald S. "Jerry" Fields
Gerald "Jerry" S. Fields
Savannah
Gerald "Jerry" Sheffy Fields, 91, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Elmyra Roberta "Bobby" Sempsrott Fields, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Fields and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
