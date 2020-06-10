Gerald "Jerry" S. Fields
Savannah
Gerald "Jerry" Sheffy Fields, 91, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Elmyra Roberta "Bobby" Sempsrott Fields, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
Please share your thoughts about Mr. Fields and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.