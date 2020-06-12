Gerald "Jerry" S. Fields
Savannah
The family of Gerald "Jerry" Sheffy Fields, 91, husband of Elmyra Roberta "Bobby" Sempsrott Fields, will receive friends from 12 to 1 Saturday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue with the service at 1 in the chapel. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.