Gerald S. "Jerry" Fields
Gerald "Jerry" S. Fields
Savannah
The family of Gerald "Jerry" Sheffy Fields, 91, husband of Elmyra Roberta "Bobby" Sempsrott Fields, will receive friends from 12 to 1 Saturday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue with the service at 1 in the chapel. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
