Gerald Stewart
Savannah
Gerald Stewart, 78, passed away the evening of November 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after his 8-year battle with cancer. Gerald was born Jan 25, 1941 in Waycross, Georgia. He was raised in Savannah, Georgia where he graduated from Savannah High School in 1959. Gerald joined the United States Marine Corps in 1959 and was in the reserves for 6 years.
Gerald was a member of the Alee Temple Shrines where he was a member of the Flag Unit and Directors Staff. Gerald was a Mason and member of Bull Street Baptist Church. Gerald was also a member of American Legion Post 184 where everyone knew his name.
Gerald founded his calling in sales and was the epitome of sales person. He had the gift of gab and always had a smile. From his beginnings of working for Independent Life Insurance sales to working at Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery and Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, he always loved helping people. Gerald and his wife, Linda started their own business, Exterior Home Improvement, in 2005 where Gerald really shined with his ability to connect with customers, sub-contractors, and vendors that would end up being more than just business associates and usually become friends.
He would always start out conversations with a big "Happy Monday" and end with a genuine "Have a Happy Day." Gerald enjoyed fishing when he could find the time. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The "Shed" is where you find him grilling, clean his pool, or asking you "what can I get you to drink?" The more the merry was his slogan. There could never be enough people over at the pool for Gerald.
Gerald also loved the holidays and loved Christmas eve with his family where the "GRAB BAG" was his thing. It was the highlight of the night. Gerald's love of his life was his wife Linda. Gerald was disco dancing and shagging machine. Linda and Gerald were always dancing at most of the happening places in Savannah or back at the "Shed." Gerald was an incredible father to his sons, Lance and Stephen. He always let them know how much they were loved and gave them the encouragement to conquer their dreams. Gerald was also known as "PA" to his granddaughters, Mia and Indie which he loved more than they will ever know. His sister, Madelyn was there for Linda and Gerald until the end. She loved her brother "Bubba" and was the best sister he could ask for. Gerald loved his daughters-in-law Tracey and Heather has if they were his own.
Gerald and Linda would like to think Lynne Tantanella and everyone from Hospice Savannah, Inc. His physician, Dr. Roland Summers of Savannah and Dr. Kooby of Emory Hospital Atlanta. Also, Reverend Brooks Cail for his service and time.
Gerald was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Curl Cochran and his stepfather, James Cochran.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife, Linda of 55 years. Linda was his rock and his caregiver until the Lord took him home Sunday evening. His two sons, Stephen (Tracey) and Lance (Heather), his two granddaughters, Mia and Indie; his sister, Madelyn Hathaway; his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margie and Roland Shiver, Donna and Gary Plumbley; his mother-in-law, Mildred Benton and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
