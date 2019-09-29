|
Gerald Yarborough
Daufuskie Island, SC
Mr. Gerald McArthur Yarborough, age 77, died September 26, 2019 at his residence on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina. Mr. Yarborough was a native of Daufuskie Island, having lived there all of his life, other than time spent in the military. He was a retired U.S. Army E7. A "jack of all trades," Mr. Yarborough had worked, among other things, as a security guard, a welder, an electrician, and he held the distinction of being one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians on Daufuskie Island. He loved to hunt and fish, was a great dancer, and was a very giving, selfless person, who was a caregiver to many throughout his life.
Surviving are his sons, Steven Yarborough (Nicole) and Stewart Yarborough, all of Daufuskie Island; a daughter, Pam Foucher of Columbus, GA; grandsons, Jonnathon Foucher of Columbus, GA, Kade Yarborough and Parker Yarborough, both of Daufuskie Island; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Graveside funeral service and burial for Mr. Yarborough will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mary Dunn Cemetery on Daufuskie Island with Pastor Aaron Crosby officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 7:30 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
