Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Meldrim, GA
Geraldine Baker (Geri) Grantham


1935 - 2019
Geraldine Baker (Geri) Grantham Obituary
Geraldine Baker Grantham (Geri)
Savannah
Geraldine Baker Grantham (Geri), age 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Cartersville, Georgia. She was born on June 30, 1935 in Savannah, Georgia to her loving parents William Cooper Baker, Sr. and Nona Rosemond Smith Baker, both of whom precede her in death.
Although Geri spent the last several years of her life in Cartersville, she was a longtime resident of Savannah and was a familiar face in the Montgomery area on the Southside. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially when fresh Georgia seafood was involved. Geri is even credited with having "the best hushpuppies ever". Her other passion was making floral arrangements for family, friends, and strangers, for which she never charged anything.
She is survived by her son Loring Ackley Winblad; daughter Tina Michelle Lamson and husband Michael Lamson; grandson Michael Adam Todd and wife Erin Todd; step grandson Kenneth William Lamson; great grandson Teagan Adam Todd; sister Doris Elizabeth Baker Sheppard (Tiny); sister Gloria Jean Baker Tuten (Jane) and husband B. Edward Tuten, Jr.; sister Patricia Ann Baker (Bille); brother William Cooper Baker, Jr. (Bubba) and wife Betsy Baker; brother John Richard Baker (Johnny) and wife Jill Nixon Baker; sister Mary Louise Baker Shannon (Mimi); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be performed graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 and will officiated by Pastor Rob Conatser.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be make to AFA, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, at alzfdn.org or (866) 232-8484.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
