Geraldine G. Wilkinson, 91, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Coastal Manor in Ludowici. A native of Liberty County, she had lived in Long County most of her life. She was retired as cafeteria manager from the Long County School System, a homemaker, and member of Ludowici First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William E. Wilkinson and John A. Reddish, Sr. Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Ricky Chambless of Ludowici; sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny A., Jr. and Jan Reddish of Ludowici and Dewayne and Ela Reddish of Jesup; and surviving sisters, Katrina Brennan of Marietta, Margie Prince of Ludowici and Kay Carlon of FL; brother, Carl T. "Bud" Blount of Fleming; eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -