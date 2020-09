Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family

Geraldine Purnell

Sylvania, GA

Geraldine Scruggs Purnell 74, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Brown's Nursing Home, Statesboro, GA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1:00 pm at Friendship Memorial Cemetery, 1511 Friendship Road, Sylvania, GA. Viewing, Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Gaines Funeral Home.

Savannah Morning News

September 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store