Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Garden City Chapel
2794 Highway 80 W
Savannah, GA 31408
(912) 964-2862
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Geraldine Wilson "Geri" Scott


1928 - 2019
Geraldine Wilson "Geri" Scott Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Wilson Scott
Pooler, Georgia
Geraldine "Geri" Wilson Scott, 91, of Pooler died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Health University Hospital.
A native of Savannah, she was the daughter of the late Louis Felix Wilson, Sr. and the late Rose Bright Wilson.
Mrs. Geri was a faithful member of Pooler First Baptist Church since the early 70's where she was in the Win One Sunday School Class. She was a Nanny for the Haworth family for many years. She was known by all who knew her as a great cook, especially for her biscuits, red velvet cake and her chocolate pound cake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Enos A. Scott, Sr., a son, Kenneth Scott, a brother, Robert, sisters, Louise, Margaret, Betty, Beverly and Eleanor and a grandson, Joey Seymour.
Survivors include her children, Enos "Butch" A. Scott, Jr., Richard Scott, Louise Padgett, Robert Scott and David Scott; a brother, Louis Felix Wilson, Jr., a sister-in-law, Mary Wilson, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
