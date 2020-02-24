Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Wood Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Wood Stewart Obituary
Geraldine Wood Stewart
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Geraldine Wood Stewart, 83, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Summer's Landing in Vidalia. She was born in Hazlehurst, GA to the late Woodrow & Maxine Claxton Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Stewart, and a son, Jerry Selph. She was a member of the Faulkville Baptist Church and was a seamstress. She enjoyed working in the yard and cooking. Survivors include her children, Randy Selph, Debbie Hodges, Cindy Hart, Teresa Craft, Sheila Hayworth, Sharon Murray, Brenda Rimmer and George Stewart; 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, February 27th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/25/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -