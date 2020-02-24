|
Geraldine Wood Stewart
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Geraldine Wood Stewart, 83, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Summer's Landing in Vidalia. She was born in Hazlehurst, GA to the late Woodrow & Maxine Claxton Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Robert Stewart, and a son, Jerry Selph. She was a member of the Faulkville Baptist Church and was a seamstress. She enjoyed working in the yard and cooking. Survivors include her children, Randy Selph, Debbie Hodges, Cindy Hart, Teresa Craft, Sheila Hayworth, Sharon Murray, Brenda Rimmer and George Stewart; 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, February 27th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020