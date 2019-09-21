Home

Gerry Timothy Stamey


1957 - 2019
Gerry Timothy Stamey Obituary
Gerry Timothy Stamey
Orlando, FL
Gerry Timothy Stamey, age 62, of Orlando, FL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Gerry was born on February 7, 1957 in New Orleans, LA to parents Faye (Sadler) and the late J. Mervin Stamey. He was a talented musician and composer, and was the former music director at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Orlando.
Besides his mother, Faye, Gerry is also survived by his brother, Riley M. Stamey of Thomson, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
September 22, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
