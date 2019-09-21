|
Gerry Timothy Stamey
Orlando, FL
Gerry Timothy Stamey, age 62, of Orlando, FL passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Gerry was born on February 7, 1957 in New Orleans, LA to parents Faye (Sadler) and the late J. Mervin Stamey. He was a talented musician and composer, and was the former music director at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Orlando.
Besides his mother, Faye, Gerry is also survived by his brother, Riley M. Stamey of Thomson, GA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
