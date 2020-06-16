Gertie Edenfield
Gertie Edenfield
Pembroke, Georgia
Ms. Gertie Mae Edenfield, age 79, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on June 10, 2020 at her residence. Family and friends viewing will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2-7 PM at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke chapel. Funeral services are private. Sign our guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
06-17-2020

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke
66 Ledford Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912)-653-2600
June 15, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the Edenfield family, and Gertie's daughter Laura. I have so many fond memories of Gertie. She was always cheerful and friendly with a great sense of humor. To us, she was more than a friend, she was like family. She was an avid reader, she loved music, and actually enouraged me to continue with my interest in music. I remember that she loved Mr. please, please himself, James Brown. She was an excellent dancer as well, and basketball player. It was a pleasure knowing her as I was growing up. She had such faith in our heavingly father. "The angels are crying with joy as they welcome Gertie Mae Edenfield to God's kingdom. Rest in paradise
Linda Bunch
Friend
