Gertie Edenfield

My heartfelt sympathy to the Edenfield family, and Gertie's daughter Laura. I have so many fond memories of Gertie. She was always cheerful and friendly with a great sense of humor. To us, she was more than a friend, she was like family. She was an avid reader, she loved music, and actually enouraged me to continue with my interest in music. I remember that she loved Mr. please, please himself, James Brown. She was an excellent dancer as well, and basketball player. It was a pleasure knowing her as I was growing up. She had such faith in our heavingly father. "The angels are crying with joy as they welcome Gertie Mae Edenfield to God's kingdom. Rest in paradise



Linda Bunch

Friend