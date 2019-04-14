Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Gertraude Koss Coleman

Obituary Condolences

Gertraude Koss Coleman Obituary
Traude Coleman, 95 passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1923 in Austria and has been a resident of Savannah since the 1950ties.

From early childhood on Mrs Traude Coleman was a lover of nature. Friends and family know her distinct passion for classical music and fine arts. She is predeceased by her loving husband Leo in 2013, as well as her parents Paul and Maria Koss, her sister Maria Spindler-Koss and her niece Edith Mersmann.

Surviving are her grandnieces and grandnephew Markus, Tina and Katrin Mersmann in Germany.

Mrs Coleman will be buried alongside her husband Leo Coleman at the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with burial to follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Georgia Hospice and her caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Georgia Hospice.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019
