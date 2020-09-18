Gertrude Edenfield Watson
Savannah, GA
Gertrude Edenfield Watson, 91, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.
The Twin City, GA native was born on February 1, 1929 to the late Troy and Annie Edenfield. She moved to Savannah in 1947 and was employed by Union Camp Corporation for more than forty-five years. Gertrude was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and was very active in the Alee Shrine Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Patrol Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Elwood R. Watson, Jr.; son-in-law, Henry William "Chip" Woods, Jr.; three brothers, Herbert, Herman, and Sam Edenfield; and a nephew, Troy Herman Edenfield.
Surviving are her twin daughters, Joyce Watson Kenard, and her husband Steven and Janice Watson Woods, both of Savannah; two grandchildren, Patrick Christopher Kenard and his wife, Lauren, and Taylor Watson Woods, both of Savannah; sister-in-law, Helen Black Edenfield; nephew, Samuel Christopher Edenfield and his wife Melissa of Atlanta.
Gertrude was the heart of her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Gertrude's daughters would like to thank Dr. Robert Brown and the loving caregivers of the Suites at Station Exchange in Richmond Hill for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Watson.
The family suggests that remembrances be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.
Savannah Morning News
09/19/2020
