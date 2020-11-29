Gertrude T. FoglePoolerGertrude T. Fogle, 73, passed away November 27, 2020 at Landmark Hospital.The Effingham County native was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and served on the Hospitality Committee. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her parents, DeLacy W. Trowell, Sr. and Cleo Joyner Trowell; siblings, Dale Trowell, Mary Sue Trowell, and DeLacy W. Trowell, Jr.Survivors include her husband, David P. Fogle; sons, David Paul Fogle, Jr. (Tiffany) and Shawn Christopher Edwards (April); grandsons, Bane A. Fogle and Randy Paul Edwards; sister, Nancy Windsor; brother, Randy Trowell (Debbie); and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hospitality Committee, 41 Main Street, Garden City, GA 31408.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at