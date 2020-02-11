|
Gheorghe Negrea
Savannah
Gheorghe Negrea was born in Slatina, now Ukraine, on 4/19/1929. He passed away at his residence on 2/10/2020 after a long and difficult illness, surrounded by his family.
He was an accountant by trade and lived most of his life in Sighet, Romania. He joined his family in the U.S. in 1988. While here, he held other jobs but his main contribution was to the unity of his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eusebia Negrea and by his parents, Ilie and Floare. He is survived by his son, O. George Negrea, MD, daughter-in-law, Cristina Negrea, MD both of Savannah, Georgia; daughter, Lavinia Negrea, MD and son-in- law, Dale Marston of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Dragosh Negrea and Jennifer Negrea both of Portland, Oregon, Tudor Negrea of Savannah GA, Anthony and Mikey Marston of Cleveland Ohio and one great-grandson Owsley Negrea of Portland.
The funeral service will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, Ga 31406.
