Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gheorghe Negrea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gheorghe Negrea


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gheorghe Negrea Obituary
Gheorghe Negrea
Savannah
Gheorghe Negrea was born in Slatina, now Ukraine, on 4/19/1929. He passed away at his residence on 2/10/2020 after a long and difficult illness, surrounded by his family.
He was an accountant by trade and lived most of his life in Sighet, Romania. He joined his family in the U.S. in 1988. While here, he held other jobs but his main contribution was to the unity of his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eusebia Negrea and by his parents, Ilie and Floare. He is survived by his son, O. George Negrea, MD, daughter-in-law, Cristina Negrea, MD both of Savannah, Georgia; daughter, Lavinia Negrea, MD and son-in- law, Dale Marston of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Dragosh Negrea and Jennifer Negrea both of Portland, Oregon, Tudor Negrea of Savannah GA, Anthony and Mikey Marston of Cleveland Ohio and one great-grandson Owsley Negrea of Portland.
The funeral service will be private.
Remembrances may be made to Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitfield Ave., Savannah, Ga 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
02-12-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gheorghe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now