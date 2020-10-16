Gilbert Neal SimmonsClyoGilbert Neal Simmons, 92, passed away October 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health.The North Carolina native served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired mechanic.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Harold Simmons and Julia Vashti Kelly Simmons; son, Gilbert Neal Simmons, Jr.; grandson, Chris Simmons; grandson, Josh Stafford.Survivors include his son, Scott Simmons (Janice Hiers); granddaughter, Christy Simmons Rozler (Kelsey Rozler); grandson, Roy Trammell (Kim); daughter, Jamie Stafford; grandson, Chance Stafford (Briana); 2 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters; 1 brother, a number of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 12 noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with memorial services following at 1 p.m. in the chapel.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at