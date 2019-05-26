Gina Elizabeth Stanley Watson departed this life on May 10, 2019 due to injuries sustained on May 5, 2019.



She was born on May 5, 1971 in Savannah to Cathy Elizabeth Jarrell Stanley and Jerry Stanley.



Gina was a very sweet and tremendously kind child who always tried to find good in everything, she attended Blessed Sacrament School as a child. Growing into an adult until her passing she tried to help those around her with a servant's heart despite tremendous travails of her own. She possessed an adoring beautiful smile that she carried with her from childhood that will be dearly missed, treasured, and thought of often. She suffered much in this life enduring with greater strength. We look forward to seeing Gina again restored in the presence of our Lord and Savior and look to honor her life and memory by helping others as she would of liked.The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18



Gina was preceded in death by her mother Cathy Elizabeth Watson, maternal grandparents M.L. and Gladys Elizabeth Brennan Jarrell. She is survived by her children, daughter Victoria Watson who loved her mother dearly and suffered injuries trying to rescue her mother, son Ronald Watson, brother William Jarrell and extended family.



Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Gabe Cummings officiating.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary