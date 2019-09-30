Home

Gladys M. Gotthardt

Gladys M. Gotthardt Obituary
Mrs. Gladys M. Gotthardt
Savannah
Mrs. Gladys M. Gotthardt passed away on September 29th, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
The Jesup, Georgia native dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and close friends. Gladys was married to Frederick Gotthardt Sr for 54 years. They lived in the Savannah area for over 50 years, most recently in Rincon, Georgia where she was a member of Grace Community Church.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents (Jacob and Alma Mosley), her sisters (Melba, Gloria, and Vonice), and two of her brothers (Rudy and Lonnie).
Survivors include her husband (Frederick Gotthardt Sr), her children (Michelle, Alan, Paul, and Melissa), her grandchildren (Valerie, Alan III, Abby, Daniel, Josh, Shana, Kaylee, Sean, Ethan, Kara, and Luke), her brothers (Don, John H, Jerry, and Jelon), their spouses, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday October 2nd at Grace Community Church in Rincon, Georgia. The memorial service will follow directly at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.
Graveside service will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Flowers or memorials may be sent to Grace Community Church in her honor. The address for Grace Community Church is 1094 Goshen Rd., Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
