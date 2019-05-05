|
|
Gladys Mae (Nig) Harrison Marchant, born January 14, 1939 in Fairfax, SC, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
She was a kindergarten teacher for many years at Memorial Day School and Jonesboro First Baptist Church.
She was very active in the churches she attended and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She enjoyed camping, cruising, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, L. Ray Marchant, son, Todd Ray Marchant, daughter Marlo Raymond (Curtis) and grandchildren, Carrie Raymond and Ethan Raymond.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Baker McCollough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel. The Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the or to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019