Retired Business Woman and Veteran
Mrs. Glarushia Riggs Blakely, 89, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Piedmont Henry Hospital in Stockbridge, Ga. She was a long-time resident of Statesboro and was born to the late Herbert H. and Beatrice Billingsley Riggs on December 19, 1929, in Macon, Ga. After graduating from high school, she attended Savannah State College. In 1948, she joined the Army Waves Medical team as she pursued her career in the US Army. She also attended the University of Louisville in Kentucky while in the service. After serving in the military, she graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago in 1955. While attending Worsham College of Mortuary Science, she met her first husband, Seabarn Morris and to this union, two children, Ahmed and Miyoshi Morris were born. Although her passion was to be a veterinarian, she decided to move home and work in her parents' businesses, inspite of having been accepted for employment at Philadelphia General Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was employed at Georgia Grace Nursing Home as nursing home Administrator and at Riggs Funeral Home as Funeral Director. In 1967, she married the late James W. Blakely and to this union, three daughters Bettina, Nicole, and Chenagi Blakely were born. In 1989, she reopened the nursing home as the Georgia Grace Personal Care Home and cared for many patients for over 20 years.
Inspite of working two full-time jobs in the family businesses, she volunteered at the local animal hospitals and served in civic organizations such as the Raggedy Ann Civic Club, the Victims Witness Program, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and was a faithful member of the Original First African Baptist Church (Statesboro). For many years, Glarushia found some time to write poetry, a rare treat; she truly enjoyed writing. The National Library of Poetry accepted a collection of her poetry for publication during the 1990's. In 2011, her son, Ahmed Morris departed this life, and on September 14, 2016, her devoted husband of 49 years, James Wilbur Blakely preceded her in death. Surviving are: daughters, Miyoshi Morris, Bettina Blakely, Nicole Blakely Boulding, and Chenagi Blakely Baldera (Geronimo); ten granddaughters; one grandson; ten great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson; and one great-great-granddaughter. Three sisters who preceded her in death are Valerie Thomas, Artimece Grant, and Almanette Lampson. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved her. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Original First African Baptist Church on Westside Road, Statesboro, GA. Rev. Bennie Brinson is the pastor, and Rev. Frankie L. Owen is the eulogist. The family will meet friends and guests immediately following the service for Repast at the The Hall on Vine, 19 East Vine Street, Statesboro, GA. Sexton-Hall Funeral Home 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth, GA in charge of the arrangements. (912) 964-4336 www.sextonhallfh.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 7, 2019