Mrs. Savannah - Glenda Lou Lane Mrs. Glenda Lou Lane, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Alma to the late Morris Stephen Hicks and Olene Drawdy Hicks. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Monroe Lane. She worked along the side of her husband in pastoral ministry and mission work, serving a number of years in Haiti. She loved to worship Jesus Christ, a true worshiper loved by God. She was fully committed to Christ in every aspect of her life. Survivors include her husband, Douglas M. Lane; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul Timothy Lane, Mark Ivan Lane (Morgan); daughter and son-in-law, Vonna Marie Beam (Ken); daughter-in-law, Betty Lane; grandchildren, Chris Crawford, Kiona Lane, Chance Douglas Lane, Zachary Ivan Lane, Lillie Morgan Lane, Hunter Skyler Beam, Wyatt Douglas Lane and Levi Reagan Lane; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda Sue Wilkison (Russell Paul) and Vonna Marvadean Pankratz (Richard); brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Tim Hicks (Kaye) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News September 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 6, 2019