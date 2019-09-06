Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Bethel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Lou Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Lou Lane Obituary
Mrs. Savannah - Glenda Lou Lane Mrs. Glenda Lou Lane, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Alma to the late Morris Stephen Hicks and Olene Drawdy Hicks. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Monroe Lane. She worked along the side of her husband in pastoral ministry and mission work, serving a number of years in Haiti. She loved to worship Jesus Christ, a true worshiper loved by God. She was fully committed to Christ in every aspect of her life. Survivors include her husband, Douglas M. Lane; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Paul Timothy Lane, Mark Ivan Lane (Morgan); daughter and son-in-law, Vonna Marie Beam (Ken); daughter-in-law, Betty Lane; grandchildren, Chris Crawford, Kiona Lane, Chance Douglas Lane, Zachary Ivan Lane, Lillie Morgan Lane, Hunter Skyler Beam, Wyatt Douglas Lane and Levi Reagan Lane; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda Sue Wilkison (Russell Paul) and Vonna Marvadean Pankratz (Richard); brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Tim Hicks (Kaye) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Funeral: 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444 Savannah Morning News September 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now