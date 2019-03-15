Home

Glenn R. Smiley, Sr. age 76 passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Tattnall Health Care. He was born in Glennville on March 14, 1942 to James Willie and Beulah DeLoach Smiley. He had lived in Savannah most of his life and was the owner of Smiley Sewing Center for over 40 years. Mr. Glenn loved to go camping and fishing. He was a member of Windsor Forest Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Billy Smiley, Jimmy Smiley, and Bobby Smiley. He is survived by his son, Glenn R. (Angela) Smiley, Jr. of Walterboro, SC; sister, Joyce Fennell of Glennville; grandson, William Andrew (Maggie) Smiley of Newnan; great granddaughter, Josie Smiley; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00pm on Friday from the Glennville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 from the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the Reverend James Holland officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Head Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Glenn R. Smiley, Jr., Daniel Fennell, Dana Fennell, Bobby Chu, Brother Brad Pickren, and Ricky Smiley. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Smiley family. www.bradleybanderson.com
