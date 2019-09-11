|
Savannah - Glenn Thompson Glenn Thompson, 63, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Kathryn "Kathy" Smith Thompson, died Monday evening, September 9, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Swainsboro, Georgia, he was the son of the late Guyton Thompson, Jr. and the late Juanita Byrd Thompson. Glenn was the plant maintenance manager for International-Matex Tank Terminals IMTT. Glenn loved being with his family, hunting, fishing, and working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Kathryn "Kathy" Smith Thompson; two sons, Christopher Glenn Thompson and Joseph Hunter Thompson; one daughter, Kamryn "Kamy" Elizabeth Thompson; one step-daughter, Kristina Shea Jones and her husband, Christopher; one sister, Deborah Thompson Beebe and her husband, Jeffrey; one sister-in-law, Sharon Smith Winters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 o'clock Thursday evening at White Bluff Presbyterian Church - 10710 White Bluff Road, Savannah.
A memorial service will be held at 7 o'clock Thursday evening at White Bluff Presbyterian Church conducted by the Reverend Eric Beene.
Remembrances: The Humane Society for Greater Savannah - 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406-3922.
Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
