|
|
Mr. Glenn Williamson, age 86, of Vidalia, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Oak Park; a 1949 graduate of Oak Park High School and later attended Brewton-Parker College. Soon after high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division; serving during the Korean War Era. In 1953, he founded Glenn's Texaco in Vidalia. Glenn operated the station for forty-five years and retired on his sixty-fifth birthday. He was a member of the American Legion, Vidalia Masonic Lodge #330 and Alee Shrine in Savannah. He served on the Vidalia City Council and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vidalia. He enjoyed traveling and salt water fishing and spending time with children and grandchildren. Glenn always said, "I can fix anything except a broken heart and a broken bank account". He was preceded in death by his parents, Wright Williamson and Sidney Morris Williamson; one sister, Virginia Williamson Lawson; and two brothers, Kenneth Williamson and Ronnie Williamson.
Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Betty Richardson Williamson of Vidalia; two children, Greg Williamson and wife Lisa, and Cheryl Williamson Metzler and husband Glenn; four grandchildren, Nick Metzler and wife Luray, Caroline Williamson Styslinger and husband Justin, Lindsey Metzler Harris and husband Dustin, and Sidney Williamson Yacovella and fiance Jarrett; two great-granddaughters, Julia Yacovella and RaeLynn Metzler, all of Vidalia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 7th at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Reverend Don Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Pinecrest Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019