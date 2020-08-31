1/1
Gloria Kitchings
Gloria Kitchings
Savannah, GA
Gloria McCall Collins Kuller Kitchings passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Summer Breeze Senior Living on Wilmington Island. She was born on March 1, 1927, in Savannah, Ga. She was predecessor by her parents, Florrie Owens Collins Bazemore and stepfather Otto Kingsley Bazemore; her first husband, 1st Lt. William Howard Kuller, USMC, who lost his life in the Korean conflict three months prior to the birth of their daughter; her husband of 55 years, Alton Dwight Kitchings and youngest daughter, Allison K. Hearn. She is survived by daughters, Bili K. Sigmon, Rhonda K. Sutlive and son-in-law Charles E. (Charlie) Sutlive; grandchildren, Jennifer S. Thompson and her husband Robert, Ria M. Fritts, Kason P. Fritts and his wife Whitney, Carly A. Hearn; and great granddaughters, Kylie, Amelia, and Saylor Fritts. She was educated in Savannah schools and was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Temple. She taught primary Sunday school and served as children's department director for over 20 years. She served on the mission leadership team and was a member of the Ready Sunday School class. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and supported the community by serving on the Arthritis Foundation Board, the American Cancer Society Board, and the Chatham Nursing Home Affiliates Board (Riverview Health and Rehab). She held local and district offices in the Savannah Women's Federation, and the General Federation of Women's Clubs of Georgia. She enjoyed dancing as a member of the Penguin Dance club and golfing as a member of the Savannah Golf Club.
A private graveside service, officiated by the Reverend Kenny Grant, will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
