|
|
Gloria L. Watts
Savannah
Gloria Jane Lightfoot Watts, 87, of Savannah, Georgia, died Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Hospice Savannah surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death four months ago by the love of her life, her husband of 69 years, William "Billy" Eugene Watts; her parents, William Lightfoot, Martha Lightfoot Rainey and her step-father, Paul Rainey; a granddaughter, Aimee Schwartz, and a son-in-law, Larry Crawford.
She will be remembered for her selfless love and care for her family and friends and for her beautiful singing voice.
Survivors include one son, Eddie (Mary) Watts; five daughters, Diane (John) Bodie, Nancy (Don) Silkebakken, Judy Crawford, Cindy (Jim) Saba, and Paula (Steve) Tootle; brother-in-law, Michael (Helen) Watts; sister-in-law, Patricia (Alberto) Carrillo; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the mausoleum - Hillcrest Abbey – East.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Savannah for the special, loving care given to Mrs. Watts.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Watts and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020