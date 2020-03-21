Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria L. Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria L. Watts Obituary
Gloria L. Watts
Savannah
Gloria Jane Lightfoot Watts, 87, of Savannah, Georgia, died Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Hospice Savannah surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death four months ago by the love of her life, her husband of 69 years, William "Billy" Eugene Watts; her parents, William Lightfoot, Martha Lightfoot Rainey and her step-father, Paul Rainey; a granddaughter, Aimee Schwartz, and a son-in-law, Larry Crawford.
She will be remembered for her selfless love and care for her family and friends and for her beautiful singing voice.
Survivors include one son, Eddie (Mary) Watts; five daughters, Diane (John) Bodie, Nancy (Don) Silkebakken, Judy Crawford, Cindy (Jim) Saba, and Paula (Steve) Tootle; brother-in-law, Michael (Helen) Watts; sister-in-law, Patricia (Alberto) Carrillo; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the mausoleum - Hillcrest Abbey – East.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Savannah for the special, loving care given to Mrs. Watts.
Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Watts and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -