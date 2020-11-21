Gloria Mosley LewisNashville, TNGloria M. Lewis began her life's journey in Savannah, GA, on August 7, 1939. She was the youngest of four children born to the late Herman I. Mosley and Marion Baker Mosley Taylor. Her time spent in worship and Sunday school, during her formative years as a First Congregational Church member, provided the foundation for her spiritual life's journey, which she continued until she was called home on November 9, 2020.Gloria was educated in the public schools of Savannah. She graduated from Alfred E. Beach High School in 1957. She holds the distinction of being the only student in Beach High School history to carry the titles of class Valedictorian, Miss Beach, and Star Athlete. She was also first Captain of the locally famous Drill Team, City Champion Girls' Basketball Team Co-Captain, Varsity Club President, National Honor Society member, and a featured vocalist in the school choir.Gloria attended Talladega College from 1957-1959 on a full-tuition scholarship and was a member of the Choir and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Gloria transferred to Tennessee State University (TSU) to continue her studies and to pursue a budding singing career. She received a demo record deal with RCA Victor Records, recording with Grammy Award winner Chet Atkins. She chose instead to continue her education at TSU and completed her undergraduate studies in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science with Distinction in Psychology. Gloria completed her Master of Science with High Distinction in General Psychology in 1963. While at TSU, Gloria won the title of Miss Georgia 1960, was named among the Who's Who in America's Colleges and Universities and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Mu and Kappa Delta Pi Honor Societies. Gloria also successfully completed 33 hours toward her Doctor of Psychology and Education at Vanderbilt University.While a student at TSU, Gloria met the man of her dreams, the late Theodore Lewis, Sr. They were married on December 23, 1961. To their union were born two children, Cheryl Lynn and Theodore Jr. (Teddy). Gloria and Theodore were faithful members of the Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member of the choir, Ladies Aid Society and Pastoral Search Committee. Gloria and Theodore also shared a passion for the work at the Phyllis Wheatley Homes, Inc., where she served from 1982 and was named Board President in 2018.Gloria pursued a career in higher education and served in the administration and faculty at TSU from 1962-1996. She served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology for many of those years. She was named Assistant Vice-President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students in 1982 and served in that role until 1986. She also served as Interim Director, Teacher Education and Certification, Acting Head, Department of Psychology, and Director, Center for Minority Teacher Education Affairs until she retired in 1996.After retirement, Gloria became an Adjunct Professor in the TSU Department of Psychology and continued in that role until the spring of 2020. She was a trailblazer as an educator, community servant and volunteer. She was inducted into the Beach High School Hall of Fame in 1994, named TSU Teacher of the Year in 1971; Outstanding Young Women in America in 1974, and in 1984 received the Professional Women of the Year Award from the Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Nashville, Spelman College's Mother of the Year Award, and the TSU Student Government Association Award. She received the Key to the City Jail from the Davidson County Sheriff in 1982. She served on the Board of Directors of the Park Center, Cumberland Valley Girl Scout Council, Tennessee State University Foundation, and United Way of Middle Tennessee where she received the Volunteer Award from 1986-1990.Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Neil A. Mosley. Gloria leaves to celebrate her life devoted children, Cheryl Lewis Vowels (Robert); Theodore Lewis, Jr. (Michelle); grandchildren, Robert C. Vowels, III, Devin E. Vowels, Alexandria M. Lewis, and Theodore J. Lewis; sister, Constance Mosley Johnson; brother, Herman I. Mosley, Jr. (Adelaide); sister-in-law, Annette Mosley Patrick; sister-in-law Theodora Howell; brother-in-law, Richard A. Hogg, Sr.; friend, Jeanette Crowder, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private Memorial Mon., Nov 23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to TSU Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Gloria Lewis.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 22, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at