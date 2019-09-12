Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Newton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Newton Obituary
Mrs. Conyers - Gloria Newton Mrs. Gloria P. Newton died August 29, 2019 in Conyers, Georgia. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Overcoming By Faith Church, Inc., 9700 Middleground Road with interment in Hillcrest Abby, East, 1600 Wheaton Street. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Alpha and Omega Worship Center, 4906 Pineland Drive, Garden City. The procession will leave from 702 Tatum Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News September 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.