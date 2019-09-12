|
Mrs. Conyers - Gloria Newton Mrs. Gloria P. Newton died August 29, 2019 in Conyers, Georgia. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Overcoming By Faith Church, Inc., 9700 Middleground Road with interment in Hillcrest Abby, East, 1600 Wheaton Street. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Alpha and Omega Worship Center, 4906 Pineland Drive, Garden City. The procession will leave from 702 Tatum Street. Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Savannah Morning News September 12, 2019
