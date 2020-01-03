|
Gloria Saxon
Guyton, GA
Gloria Ann Saxon, 86, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Memorial Health.
The Savannah native had worked during her childhood at the family business, Rhines Florist until she got married to Arnold Saxon and became a home maker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years in 2012.
Survivors include her children, Amy Lowe (John), Greg Saxon (Wendy), and Jimmy Saxon (Mindy); 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Angela Davis; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and her beloved dog, Pippy.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Hillcrest Abbey East
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020