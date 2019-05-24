|
|
Gloria S. Eason, 81, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence in Claxton. She was a native of Evans County and a member of Eason Chapel Church. She served several years as secretary for Claxton High School, Brookside Farms East, and later retired from Smith State Prison. Mrs. Eason was preceded in death by her husband, Joe H. Eason. SURVIVORS: one daughter: Cheryl E. (Ellis) Conley of Claxton; three sons: Huey "Bo" (Kay) Eason, Joel Eason, and Scott (Ashton) Eason all of Claxton; two sisters: Marcia Rentz of Crawfordville, Florida and Sandra Farrer of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Jaymie C. Brantley, Amanda C. Collins, Misty W. McMillan, Joshua Eason, Jordan Eason, Jessica E. Rager, Shelby Eason and Joseph Eason; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday, May 24, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home from 6:00 -8:00 p.m.
FUNERAL: Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Fiveash officiating. BURIAL: Eason Family Cemetery. PALLBEARERS: Joshua Eason, Jordan Eason, Gabe Collins, Rashe Collins, Robert Brantley, and Kyle Rager REMEMBRANCE: Evans County Cares, PO Box 186, Claxton, GA 30417 or Eason Chapel Church, c/o Alice Agnew, 601 Frank Sikes Road, Claxton, GA 30417.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 24, 2019