Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home
310 North Street West
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 537-7877
Goolene Kent Miles


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Goolene Kent Miles Obituary
Goolene Kent Miles, age 91, of Lyons, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was a native of Jenkins County and moved to Lyons in 1965.

Mrs. Miles is survived by one daughter, Melisha Gilreath and her husband Ron; one son, Andrew L. Miles, Jr. and his wife Charlotte and other family.

The funeral is Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 p.m. at The Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Metter.

The family will receive friends at church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until just prior to the service.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2019
