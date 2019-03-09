|
|
Goolene Kent Miles, age 91, of Lyons, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was a native of Jenkins County and moved to Lyons in 1965.
Mrs. Miles is survived by one daughter, Melisha Gilreath and her husband Ron; one son, Andrew L. Miles, Jr. and his wife Charlotte and other family.
The funeral is Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 p.m. at The Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery near Metter.
The family will receive friends at church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until just prior to the service.
Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2019