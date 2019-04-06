Home

Gordon Johnson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Johnson Obituary
Gordon Johnson, 75, died Monday, April 1, 2019 in an automobile accident.

The Yonkers, NY native was a US Army Vietnam veteran and was a QC engineer retired from Gulfstream after 38 years. He was a member of Rincon First Christian Church, ASNT, and the NRA. Gordon worked in the space program, having worked on F14 Tomcats, the lunar landing module for the Apollo 13, the Space Shuttle Enterprise and the Skylab. He wrote published manuals for NASA. He was a faithful husband, loving father, and avid hunter.

Gordon was an AA sponsor, helped start a program for teenage alcoholics in Sayville, NY, taught Sunday School at an Episcopal Church, and counseled prisoners and veterans. He was involved in Foster Care and hosted a foreign exchange student.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Gabriella Johnson; children, Laurie Johnson, Tracey Johnson, Lacey Johnson, Paul Gordon Johnson, and Jesse Johnson; sister, Laurie Dates; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation: 4-6 pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 2 pm Monday, April 8, 2019 in the funeral home chapel

Interment: Rincon Cemetery.

Remembrances: Salvation Army or Special Olympics.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 6, 2019
