Gordon T. Walker


1933 - 2019
Gordon T. Walker Obituary
Savannah - Gordon T. Walker Gordon T. Walker, 86, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Port Wentworth, GA and as a young child moved to Sylvania, GA. After high school, Mr. Walker returned to Savannah where he worked as a machinist with the Georgia Ports Authority, Union Camp Corporation and retired from CertainTeed Corporation. Mr. Walker was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann Mock Walker.

Surviving are his two sons, Dan T. Walker and David A. Walker both of Savannah; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.

Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Screven Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Georgia.

Please sign our online guestbook www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning News July 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 24, 2019
