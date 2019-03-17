|
Grace Hendley Rahn, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 15, 2019, she passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Portal, GA on July 30, 1933 to the late Cecil Screen and Susie Collins Screen. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas William "T.W." Hendley and Alfred Rahn; sons, Thomas J. Hendley and Bruce D. Hendley; brothers, Ray and J.C. Screen; sister, Shirley Long.
She was a member of Goshen Road Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Kerby and Debora H. Brower; grandchildren, Danielle Townsend (Jason), Scott Hendley (Julie), Gerred Kerby (Tina), Kari Gray, Stephanie Moore, Amanda Beard (Josh), Tony Davis (Alyssa), Kelli Hendley, Joseph Hendley (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Courtney Townsend, Morgan Howell (Christopher), J.T. Townsend, Brandon Beard, Bailey Hendley, Madison and Aubrey Kerby, Chase and Kobe Beard, Brooke Gray, Matthew Moore, Zoie Hendley, Christian Beard, Maddox Moore, Miles and Hudson Davis, Baby Hendley arriving in June; great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Rahn, Kennedy and Kamden Saxon, Hendley Howell, Baby Kerby arriving in July; brothers, Gene, Billy, Charles, and David Screen; sisters, Ginnie Shuman and Betty Brier; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, 5199 Elam Road, Millen, GA 30442.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019