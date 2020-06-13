Grace (Beals) Hofacre
Grace Hofacre
Orrville, OH
Grace (Beals) Hofacre, originally from Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Grace was born on December 3, 1927 in Mount Eaton, Ohio to Warren and Mary A. (Mollie Haverstock) Beals. Grace married Jerry Hofacre in 1945. Those who knew Grace looked forward to the cards she sent to family and friends on birthdays and holidays and to the many afghans she crocheted. She is survived by her children, James Hofacre of Bogota, Columbia, Diane (Mark) Hathaway of Little Rock, Arkansas, Holly (Chris) Binkley of Galena, Ohio, and Jill (Paul Keebler) Sample of Fort Wayne, Indiana, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her sister Alice Falb of Copley, Ohio. To read more about Grace's life please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Savannah Morning News
June 14, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
