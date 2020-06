Grace Hofacre

Grace HofacreOrrville, OHGrace (Beals) Hofacre, originally from Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Grace was born on December 3, 1927 in Mount Eaton, Ohio to Warren and Mary A. (Mollie Haverstock) Beals. Grace married Jerry Hofacre in 1945. Those who knew Grace looked forward to the cards she sent to family and friends on birthdays and holidays and to the many afghans she crocheted. She is survived by her children, James Hofacre of Bogota, Columbia, Diane (Mark) Hathaway of Little Rock, Arkansas, Holly (Chris) Binkley of Galena, Ohio, and Jill (Paul Keebler) Sample of Fort Wayne, Indiana, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her sister Alice Falb of Copley, Ohio. To read more about Grace's life please visit www.schoedinger.com Savannah Morning NewsJune 14, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at