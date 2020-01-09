Home

Rinehart & Sons Funeral Home
860 S. US Highway 301
Jesup, GA 31546
(912) 427-3718
Grace Knight

Grace Knight Obituary
Grace Knight
Townsend, Georgia
Lora Grace Knight, 76, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 after a short illness. She was supported during this time by her family and many friends. Born in Chatham County, she was the daughter of Robert and Lola Welch Knight. She lived in Savannah until 2013 when she moved to Townsend. Grace retired after working 38 years in the accounting department at Atlantic Wood Industries in Savannah. She had many good friends who attest to her generosity and genuine concern for others and attended Shellman Bluff Baptist Church in the past few years. She is preceded in death by two sisters Jeanette Knight and Jessie Lee Willoughby, two brothers Bill Knight and Virgil Knight.
Survivors are her sisters, Marie Tippins of Claxton, Laverne Hall of Townsend, Pat Maltos of Savannah and a brother James Robert Knight (Tobby) of Townsend. "Adopted" children Colette, Collin, and Craig Cassedy with grands Glenn, Colleen, and Coley of Augusta and Jason and Laura Ambrose with grands Wesley, Christopher, Gracen, Addison, Kipton, and Josie of Rincon.
Private services are being held by the family.
Remembrances may be made to Shellman Bluff Baptist Church, 1282 Sutherland Bluff Drive NE, Townsend GA 31331.
The Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
January 10, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
