Grace Watkins "Gracie" Pierce, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center. She was born in Albany, GA, daughter of W.T. and Edith Watkins. For over 25 years, Gracie was an Administrative Assistant for Independent Life Insurance Co. and was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Gracie had a zest for life with a wonderful spirit of giving. She will be remembered for her amusing and spunky personality and the sweetest contagious laugh that came out with every conversation. Gracie was preceded in death by her husband, James U. Pierce, daughter, Marsha Smith and son, Jerry Douberly.



Surviving are three daughters, Debbie "Skeet" Batayias of Thunderbolt; Karen Stewart (Ken) of Bloomingdale; Jennifer Cobb (Ty) of Pooler; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 3, 2019