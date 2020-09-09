Gracie Robinson
Savannah, Ga.
Pastor Gracie Robinson, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Memorial Hospital Savannah, Georgia. Funeral arrangements: Viewing Friday, September 11, 2020, 2-7 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Life Celebration Saturday, Sept.12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Connors Temple Baptist Church, 509 W Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31415. Private Interment Sunday, September 13, 2020. Smalls Funeral Home Inc.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries