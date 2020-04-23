|
Grady B. Turner
Rincon
Grady B. Turner, 59, passed away April 22, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
The Chatham County native worked in carpentry and painting. He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Grady Turner, and his brother, Michael Gordon Turner. He was as a good a son as he could be.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Turner; brother, Gerald Wayne Turner; sister, Linda Turner Roper (Stephen); nieces, Leslie Breann Turner and Taylor Lee Turner; nephews, Joshua Stephen Roper and Timothy Daniel Roper; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Private services will be held.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
