More Obituaries for Grady Bazemore
Grady D. "Donnie" Bazemore Jr.

Grady D. "Donnie" Bazemore Jr. Obituary
Grady D. "Donnie" Bazemore, Jr.
Ellabell, GA
Mr. Grady D. "Donnie" Bazemore, Jr., 78, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. He was born in Savannah to the late Grady D. Bazemore, Sr. & Mildred Davis Bazemore. He had been employed with Kamira, was a member of Local Union 33, and was a self-employed brick mason. He was a member and Deacon of Bethel Baptist Church and served his country in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Marie Bazemore; children, Donna Bazemore (Vince), Grady Bazemore, III (Tammy) and Angie McGrady (Brian); two grandchildren, Ashely Taylor (Zach) and Justin McGrady; three step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Ennis (Dick), Rev. Charles Raymond Bazemore (Dorothy), Evelyn Malphrus, Shirley Badia, James S. Bazemore and Sue Webster; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, March 6th followed by the funeral at 12 noon in the chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances may be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Savannah Morning News
03/03/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
