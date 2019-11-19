|
|
Grant Dwight Strahle Jr.
Bloomingdale, GA
Grant Dwight Strahle Jr., of Bloomingdale and born in Muncie, IN on December 25, 1939 was called home by his Heavenly Father on November 19, 2019. Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Brothers and Grant Dwight Strahle Sr.; 2 younger brothers, Theodore Jacob Strahle (Teddy) and Robert Jeffery Strahle (Jeff). Grant is survived by wife of 37 years Yvonne Strahle, 5 children; Marcus Strahle of Vine Grove, KY, Thomas Strahle (Marion) of Brandenburg, KY, Dawn Grogan of Glennville, GA, Jennifer Pierson (Ronald) of Guyton, GA, and Amanda Herbert (Brian) of Baker, FL; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Cuomo (Jason), DeAnna McQueen, Jacob Herbert, Ronny Pierson, Abby McQueen, Billy Pierson, Trevor Grogan, Brianna Strahle, Madeline Herbert, and T.J. Strahle; and 1 great-grandson, Peter Cuomo. Grant is also survived by his sister and brother, Sarah "Sally" Riggle (Hilbert) and James Dean Strahle (Jim); his in-law family, sisters, Nancy Stewart, Becky Hendricks (Darrell), Rhonda Benoit, and Marla Grady (Steve); brother-in-law, Rene Benoit (Liz) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Grant Strahle proudly served his country with the U.S. Army, retiring after 20 years. His time in service included several tours in Vietnam where he received a Field Commission of First Lieutenant and ending his service with the rank of Captain. After ending his service to his country Grant Strahle served his adopted hometown of Savannah by joining the Savannah Police Department serving for just over 20 years. In his time on the Savannah Police Department Grant helped redesign the police transport vans to the design they still use today. Strahle also helped implement the multiply precinct concept into the Savannah Police Department that is still used today. After his retirement from the Savannah Police Department Strahle was not happy sitting at home being a "house husband" so he started his third job with Walmart in Pooler where even in his 60's, was one of their most dependable stockmen. Strahle finally retired when his wife, Yvonne was able to join him in retirement.
In 2018 his battle with cancer started, he fought long and hard before the cancer beat him.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019