Gregory A. Derry, 58, died July 2, 2019 at home. The Ludowici , native graduated from Long County H. S. in 1978 , served in the U.S. Army and later worked in the prison system in Reidsville and Odum. He leaves to cherish his memories: his mothers- Ruth D. Johnson & Susie D. Hall. Sisters-Patricia D. Williams (Andrew) & Dolores Mallard (Wendell); Brother-Wilbur Johnson. A host of other family & friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 -12:00 Noon St. James Missionary Baptist Church , West Lincoln Street Ludowici, GA 31316
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019
