1/1
Gregory H. Galuk
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory H Galuk
Wilmington Island, GA
Gregory H Galuk 87 of Wilmington Island, GA Passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020
Born in Newark, NJ in 1933 to the late Harry and Kathern Galuk. Greg is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Galuk, two sons Richard (Ginni) and Kevin. Grand children Katie and Dawn, Great Grandchildren Parker, Ava, Langston, Owen and Gracie. Brother and sister in laws John (Leona) Kolessar. Nieces and nephews, Kathy (Greg) Kolessar Marker, Michael (Tina) Kolessar and Gregory (Kathy) Tomasula.
Greg was a US Army Veteran and retired from Sherwin Williams Paints after 42 years, he and Barbara then moved to Fort Myers, FL. They had a great retirement life of many travels whether it be flying off somewhere, taking a cruise, spending time at resorts or hanging out with their many friends at Pine Lakes. Dad especially enjoyed playing golf, going bowling, hanging out with family and friends while enjoying good food and drinks, Cheers (Nostrovia) !!
Dad, you will surely be missed but always in our hearts.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the friends and staff at Summer Breeze Assisted Living and Azalealand Land Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
7/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill WAlsh
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sending you all my deepest sympathies and my warmest of hugs. Hoping that fond memories will carry you through your journey of grief -and comfort you when words cannot.
Karen E Pranschke
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved