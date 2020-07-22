Gregory H GalukWilmington Island, GAGregory H Galuk 87 of Wilmington Island, GA Passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020Born in Newark, NJ in 1933 to the late Harry and Kathern Galuk. Greg is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Galuk, two sons Richard (Ginni) and Kevin. Grand children Katie and Dawn, Great Grandchildren Parker, Ava, Langston, Owen and Gracie. Brother and sister in laws John (Leona) Kolessar. Nieces and nephews, Kathy (Greg) Kolessar Marker, Michael (Tina) Kolessar and Gregory (Kathy) Tomasula.Greg was a US Army Veteran and retired from Sherwin Williams Paints after 42 years, he and Barbara then moved to Fort Myers, FL. They had a great retirement life of many travels whether it be flying off somewhere, taking a cruise, spending time at resorts or hanging out with their many friends at Pine Lakes. Dad especially enjoyed playing golf, going bowling, hanging out with family and friends while enjoying good food and drinks, Cheers (Nostrovia) !!Dad, you will surely be missed but always in our hearts.The family would like to say a special thank you to the friends and staff at Summer Breeze Assisted Living and Azalealand Land Nursing Home.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Savannah Morning News7/23/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at