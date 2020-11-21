1/
Gregory S. "Greg" Edwards
Savannah, GA
Gregory S. (Greg) Edwards, age 58, passed away on November 17, 2020 at his home in Savannah, Georgia. Greg was born on June 11, 1962 in Savannah, Georgia, and was a lifetime resident of Savannah. He was preceded in death by his father - Dr. Ernest G. Edwards in 2000, mother - Dorothea H. Edwards in 2011, brothers - Ernest (Ted) Edwards III in 2003 and Richard L. Edwards in 2016, sister – Priscilla E. Johnson in 2003, and niece – Kimberly Johnson Smith in 2015.
Greg is survived by his nieces, Kathleen J. Abendroth (Robert) and Kristina A. Johnson, and nephews, Theodore Benjamin Edwards, Christopher M. Edwards, and Kevin D. Johnson (Megan), and former brother-in-law, Daniel J. Johnson (Brenda) and sister-in-law, Christine Chung. He is also survived by his caregiver Kelly Reed, and all who supported her in caring for Greg. Greg attended Chatham Academy in Savannah that was co-founded by his mother Dorothea. Greg loved his family and had a special love for his pets.
A family memorial will be held for Greg at a future date when the Covid pandemic has subsided.
