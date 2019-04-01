|
|
Gregory W. Kennedy, age 61, of Baxley passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Mr. Kennedy was born March 11, 1958 in Appling County to the late Daniel Webster "Dan" Kennedy and the late Bronnie Aycock Kennedy. He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Mr. Kennedy was Vice President of Pineland Bank and served on the Appling County Hospital Authority & the Appling Heritage Center Board of Directors. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kennedy; daughter & son in law, Kallie & Chris Taylor; a step son & daughter in law, Chris & Jenica Arnaud; sister, Jan Kennedy. Step-grandchildren, Hansen Arnaud & Dagan Metts also survive. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.Interment will follow in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home. Remembrances may be made to Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church, 3785 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019