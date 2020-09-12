1/1
Greta Zuleime Fowler Bennett
Greta Zuleime Fowler Bennett
Bluffton, South Carolina
Greta Zuleime Fowler Bennett, 90, of Bluffton, SC, passed away September 10, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Bluffton. She was born on October 15, 1929 in Lisbon, Louisiana to James L. and Ophelia (Rodgers) Fowler. Zuleime's family moved to Savannah during World War II, and she graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah in 1949. She worked as a sales associate in the appliance department at K-Mart on Montgomery Crossroad, and later as a manager in the kitchen renovation department at Builderama on Victory Drive until her retirement in 1991. Zuleime married Homer Ray Bennett in Savannah in 1949. Zuleime was a member of First Baptist Church of Savannah, American Legion Post 135 Ladies Auxiliary, the Cobra Club, and enjoyed her membership in the Bluffton Gardeners Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, Adrienne (Keith) Fowler of Savannah, GA and two brothers' in law, S.L. Rutland, Jr. of Bluffton, SC and William Keith of Savannah, GA. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (William) Butler of Tomball, TX, Dianne (Frank) Biezenbos of Richmond Hill, GA, Sandra (Gordon) Reilly of Yulee, FL, and Virginia (Cary) Gaffney of Bluffton, SC. She is also survived by her sister, Nelda (S.L.) Rutland of Bluffton, SC; nine grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service to be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Savannah, GA at 12PM Monday September 14 with Rev. Larry Speir officiating.
Savannah Morning News
9/13/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
